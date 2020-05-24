Folsom Premium Outlets reopen for business as counties move further into Phase 2 of reopening

"The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority," explains Brenda Smith, general manager of Folsom Premium Outlets.

FOLSOM, Calif. — As many restaurants and stores in Folsom have slowly reopened their doors for business, with specific modifications, the Folsom Premium Outlets did the same on Saturday, May 23.

Saturday was no ordinary day at the popular shopping center in Folsom. There were sanitation stations at every corner, plenty of signs emphasizing the practice of social distancing and less than a third of the stores were open. But that didn't stop shoppers from coming out to enjoy the experience.

"I've been sitting in the house for a very long time kind of bored and I was going to go get some gas refill so I can get around, and I saw that the outlets were open, so I pulled up," said shopper Brandon Greathouse.

Folsom Premium Outlets Welcome back! See what we're doing to keep you safe. Safety Protocols: https://bddy.me/36pKiG9

Chelsea Krueger, from Rocklin added, "We needed something fun to do and heard the stores and shops were open, so we decided to head on out here and see what was open."

The outlets reopened after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus. The new modifications made many shoppers feel secure.

"They have a lot of protocols that they're following. I felt very safe at all the stores. All the employees are wearing masks and they're sanitizing everything," said Krueger.

In a statement, Brenda Smith, the general manager of Folsom Premium Outlets, said, "We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives."

Shoppers like Greathouse encourage everyone to be safe and have fun.

"Just wash your hands be clean and follow the normal safety things and enjoy your day. Life is meant to be lived not to hide so live it."

Several more stores plan to reopen up on Sunday afternoon. Keep in mind that most stores require a face covering before entering.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT REOPENINGS:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter