60th anniversary of the Folsom Pro Rodeo will kick off Fourth of July weekend

The rodeo celebrates 60 years in 2021 with a full lineup of events and a fireworks show.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Pro Rodeo is back and is celebrating its 60th anniversary with fireworks and flying cowboys.

The rodeo will run from Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4, with events ongoing from 6 p.m. until late into the evening at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena on Stafford Street.

After the coronavirus caused cancellations of the rodeo's 2020 event, organizers have lassoed a fantastic lineup of family-friendly events and afterhours entertainment to kickstart 2021.

Mary Ann McAlea, senior vice president of the Greater Folsom Partnership which helps coordinate the rodeo, said that as one of the first events to return to Northern California after the state fully reopened on June 15, and one of a handful of Fourth of July fireworks shows in the area, the event is expected to be sold out.

"The world's a very complicated place right now for all kinds of reasons," McAlea said. "And the rodeo is a reminder of a much simpler time and place, and that's part of its appeal."

The Folsom Pro Rodeo will have the full calendar of events and activities that rodeo goers have come to expect. McAlea explained organizers wanted to make sure everyone's favorite experiences would be available.

"For some people, it's the skydiver landing via parachute in the arena," McAlea said. "He jumps out of a plane, comes down and lands in the arena. For some people it's watching the little kids do mutton busting. For some people, it's the fireworks, 'cause you're right up close."

McAlea added that her own favorite event is a relatively new addition: the Saloon Under the Stars, a live music event for adults to socialize and dance after the fireworks fade.

"You know, it's that perfect summer night that you think about when it's the middle of February...it's that experience," McAlea said.

The Saloon Under the Stars event came about after organizers found that the rodeo is not only a family affair, but it also tends to bring out the romantic side in people as well.

"So many people shared their stories with us over the last so many years about they either had their first date at the rodeo, or...we had the woman who is the co-owner of Handley's Western Wear talk about the fact that in fourth grade, she had her first kiss behind the bleachers," McAlea said. "We had a couple that he was a Marine and she was a long time Folsom resident and he contacted us and we helped him to set up a surprise proposal in the arena."

Rodeo Love Stories - Nathan & Shirley This is your week to fall in love with the rodeo! ❤ In 2015 sweethearts, Nathan & Shirley were enjoying the #FolsomProRodeo with friends. Little did Shirley know that Nathan had a big surprise in front of a sold-out crowd. Watch them share their fondest memory at the rodeo in part 5 of our #LoveStoriesoftheRodeo Are you ready to fall in love with the rodeo? Get your tickets while supplies last at FolsomProRodeo.com Thank you to our sponsor, Adrian Blanco Jewelry ❤ Posted by Folsom Pro Rodeo on Thursday, June 24, 2021

McAlea added that as the state begins to reopen again, it's these stories and experiences that some people may need to get back to normal.

"There's things that are timeless, and it's just a nice mental break to go to something that's very straightforward," McAlea said. "It is exactly what it is, and you can just go with that spirit. And I think that's pretty awesome, and we're very proud to be part of a team that brings it to the community."

