Folsom Pro Rodeo honors fallen, injured veterans ahead of July 4

Military service members were honored during the opening ceremonies of the Folsom Pro Rodeo on Sunday.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The 61st annual Folsom Pro Rodeo paid special tribute to the 13 members of the United States armed forces who were killed and injured during the Kabul Airport bombing in 2021.

Folsom native and Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews was seriously injured during that attack, losing an arm and leg. He was offered a hero’s welcome by the Folsom community at the Sunday rodeo.

He spoke to the crowd of thousands of people, saying he is thankful for all of the support from his community. He said he needed to pay his respects “for those 13 real heroes who are not standing here in (his) place.”

13 flags were held by the loved ones and fellow service members of those killed. One flag was held for Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, a Roseville native who was killed during the attack.

Vargas-Andrews said he is honored to have been given the opportunity to help those in need and to serve his nation.

