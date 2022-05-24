Folsom Pro Rodeo set to return over 4th of July weekend

The Folsom Pro Rodeo features nightly fireworks, Flying Cowboys Motorcross, the infamous American Flag Skydiver and fair food for all to enjoy.

FOLSOM, Calif. — It's time to put on your cowboy boots and start buying everything red, white, and blue because the Folsom Pro Rodeo is returning for its 61st annual event.

The Folsom Pro Rodeo features nightly fireworks, the Flying Cowboys Motorcross, the infamous American Flag Skydiver and fair food for all to enjoy.

This family-friendly summer tradition, celebrating patriotism in the United States and the Folsom community, will be held July 1-3 at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena.

"We appreciate all our loyal fans and ticket buyers as many of you have made the Folsom Pro Rodeo an annual tradition to share with your families," Joe Gagliardi, the CEO for the Greater Folsom Partnership, said. "Thank you for your ongoing support and we look forward to welcoming you back."

General admission tickets are on sale starting at $29 on the Folsom Pro Rodeo website. Groups of four can purchase a family pack of four tickets for $99.

Choose Folsom encourages those interested in the event to visit the Folsom Pro Rodeo Facebook for event updates.

