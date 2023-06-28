Folsom Pro Rodeo kicks off holiday weekend

This event is sold out, but for those going, here's everything you need to know about the rodeo.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom is turning into the wild west this holiday weekend as it hosts a well-known and loved city tradition, the Folsom Pro Rodeo.

This year, the Folsom Pro Rodeo celebrates 62 years of 'wild rodeo action.' The three-day event attracts around 21,000 people annually.

The event presented by the Folsom Chamber of Commerce, is happening July 1-3 at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena located at 403 Stafford Street.

The patriotic, family-fun event offers nonstop rodeo action, mutton busting, dancing, an American flag which arrives by skydiver, a fireworks show and much more.

What is mutton busting?

A group of 5- to 6-year-old cowboys and cowgirls will test their skills by riding sheep. With a handful of will, they'll try to cling on while the sheep steps out of the chute and often just lays down. Mutton busting will happen each evening of the Folsom Pro Rodeo.

The show will also feature live performances from Sacramento-based pop-country band MoonShine Crazy at Saloon Under the Stars. Also at 10 p.m. each day, the band will also perform as the fireworks light up the sky.

WHAT TO BRING

Sunscreen

Hat/sunglasses

Blanket

Factory-sealed bottle of water

Small clear bag of snacks for toddlers





WHAT TO LEAVE AT HOME

Personal water bottles, food, beverages

Ice chests

Stadium chairs

Pets

Weapons (this includes concealed or permitted weapons)

Cameras, video equipment

Pepper spray

Strollers and baby carriers (Bayside Church is hosting a stroller parking area)

PARKING

There is plenty of parking around the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena, which is located at the rear of the Folsom Lions City Park. Parking onsite is $15.

Parking is available nearby the arena in local neighborhoods.

SacRT is offering free shuttle rides from the Historic Folsom and Glenn/Robert G. Holderness light rail stations to Rodeo Park in Folsom all weekend.

For more information click HERE.

