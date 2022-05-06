'Not in my backyard' | Folsom residents raise concerns about proposed crematorium

A public hearing for the appeal is set to be held at the Folsom city council meeting on Tuesday.

FOLSOM, Calif — A proposed crematorium has caused controversy in Folsom neighborhoods for nearly two years. Now, it is up to Folsom city leaders to decide its fate.

The proposed crematorium at the Lakeside Memorial Lawn Cemetery is close to the Preserve neighborhood, the Lake Natoma Shores neighborhood, the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area and the American River.

For nearly two years, neighbors in the Preserve have voiced their concerns about the crematorium, asking for the denial of the proposed project.

Steve Walsh, a resident in the Preserve, said his neighborhood has done extensive research on the potential hazards the crematorium could cause.

Walsh said some of his and his neighbors' concerns include but are not limited to, the threat of a massive explosion, the proposed crematorium being next to an open space that could be prone to wildfires, and air quality.

"How many more reasons do we need to say that a project like this does not belong in a neighborhood," Walsh said. "The last thing we want is issues with air quality."

ABC10 has repeatedly reached out to representatives of Lakeside Memorial Lawn but they have not responded.

Walsh and his neighbors have created a petition, sent letters to the city, put up signs in their backyards, walked through the historic district to raise awareness and voiced their concerns at both the historic commission meeting and the city council meeting.

According to Walsh, the petition has received 1,030 signatures.

The city of Folsom says Lakeside Memorial Lawn needs a permit from the city to operate a crematorium on the property. On February 16, the City of Folsom Historic Commission voted 6-1 against the proposed crematorium saying it would "have a negative impact on the historical character of the existing cemetery and historical use of the area."

On February 22, the cemetery submitted an appeal of the Historic District Commission's decision to deny the proposed project.

The cemetery's appeal asks the city to "reconsider" its decision as Folsom does not have a crematory to meet the growing demand for cremation. Additionally, the cemetery says it will not exceed 500 cremations each year and will follow the air quality standards.

However, the city recommends denial of the appeal.

"Based on the information contained in the reports and the Historic District Commission's denial of the Conditional Use Permit for the Lakeside Memorial Lawn Crematorium project located at l20l Forrest Street, city of Folsom staff recommends denial of the appeal by Igor Semenyuk to overturn the Historic District Commission decision," a statement sent to ABC10 from the city of Folsom says.

A public hearing for the appeal was held at the April 26 Folsom city council meeting. However, due to technical difficulties, the city says the public hearing has been postponed to May 10.

Walsh is optimistic that the city council will vote to deny the cemetery's appeal on Tuesday.

"I am hopeful that the vote will go our way and this crematorium won’t be in our backyard," Walsh said. "The cemetery has been great neighbors to us, so we want them to continue to be great neighbors to us by taking all these factors into consideration and moving this project somewhere safer."

