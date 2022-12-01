City of Folsom to resume sign ordinance enforcement

For signs placed on private and public property, the Community Development Department's Code Enforcement Division will handle all enforcement efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom will resume enforcement of its sign ordinance beginning Jan. 2.

According to the city's website, the ordinance regulates signage to ensure that permanent and temporary signs meet safety standards and maintain the aesthetic appearance of the city, while providing businesses and advertising venue.

This comes after the city retired its COVID emergency proclamation Aug. 23 which phased out directives established under executive orders signed during the pandemic, according to City of Folsom.

The city relaxed its sign ordinance as part of emergency measures to support local businesses in March 2020.

For signs placed on private and public property, the Community Development Department's Code Enforcement Division will handle all enforcement efforts.

Some of the regulations stated in the Folsom Municipal Code for residents to ensure their sign is placed in accordance with the law include:

The maximum allowable sign area for a business or entity is calculated as a ratio of the length of the primary building frontage

Each business or entity is permitted 1 nonilluminated wall sign

Freestanding signs shall be set back 5 feet from the public right-of-way, located outside required clear vision triangles in a landscaped planting area.

Freeway signs are subject to Caltrans approval as well as approval of a conditional use permit by the planning commission.

To apply for a sign permit or for more information, contact the City of Folsom Community Development Department at 916-461-6202 or planningepc@folsom.ca.us.

Watch more from ABC10: Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed