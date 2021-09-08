A plaque honoring a Folsom mom's late son was stolen. But what came next was 'so much more valuable'

Josh Bohart died in a single-vehicle crash in 2019. His mother placed a plaque to honor him and it seems someone stole the precious plaque

FOLSOM, Calif. — A Folsom mother is heartbroken after her late son's plaque was stolen near where he died 2 years ago in a car crash. But, according to her, there's still some silver linings.

"I frankly just miss sitting and talking with him. he was a really good person. I miss him a lot," said Cindy Borhart.

Borhart often checks this tree on East Natoma Street in Folsom. It's where a plaque was placed to honor her late son Josh. Her son died in a single-vehicle crash in 2019 and Borhart placed a plaque there to honor him.

"It was the day before Mother's Day and I was running by the tree and right in front of the tree, right in front of the plaque, was one poppy flower. It was pretty amazing," Bohart said.

Borhart said she believes Josh had a hand in that single poppy flower from above. However, when she checked the tree on Monday, something else stood out.

"I noticed the memorial plaque was gone, and the metal heart was gone."

Borhart decided to call Folsom Police Department.

The officer that responded was the same officer first on scene at her son's accident.

Borhart finally got to formally thank the officer that went above and beyond for her and her family two years ago. Not only was he the first on scene, he also helped find Josh's glasses, which meant a lot to Borhart.

"Without hesitation, he dove out to the junkyard where the car was, searched through the car and showed up at my door with the glasses," she said.

"It was just full circle, and it was the best thing," she added.

Borhart said what stands out today are the silver linings and the messages from above.