Folsom Turkey Trot | Need to know

FOLSOM, Calif. — Looking for a wonderful, family-oriented event while helping the community? Well look no “feather” the Folsom Turkey Trot is back for another year.

Folsom Turkey Trot is a city tradition that happens every year on Thanksgiving morning. There are two different events, the 5K walk/run and the 10K run.

All donations and a portion of proceeds from this event will benefit the local community including Twin Lakes Food Bank and the Never in Our Town Youth Scholarship.

The 10K run starts at 8:50 a.m. and runs on the Johnny Cash trail system and the 5K walk/run starts at 9:10 a.m. and runs down Natoma Street toward Folsom Boulevard. Both races will begin and end at Lion’s City Park at 403 Stafford Street.

Online registration has ended but fortunately, it’s not too late! Those that wish to participate can register in person at packet pick-up tomorrow from 12 to 6 p.m. Turkey Trot will be limited to 4,300 participants and may get sold out.

Participants will be given their shirts and chip for timing at packet pick-up. Everyone must have the chip before starting the race.

Event coordinators urge all participants to pick up these items tomorrow. If a participant cannot attend the packet pick-up, they can get their items the morning of the race.

According to the event's website, here is a list of a few reminders all participants should know:

You can walk the 10K, but there is a 2-hour time limit.

For safety reasons, all bikes, scooters, skateboards, skates, etc. will not be allowed on the racecourse. Only strollers and jogging strollers will be allowed on the course with runners and walkers.

Dogs will be allowed on the 5K walk, but not on the runs and they must be on a short leash.

Times will be posted on the internet, as well as at the race site.

Natoma Street will be closed from 8:40 to 10 a.m.

Turkey Trot coordinators put together zones for residents’ neighborhoods and how they may be affected by road closures. Click here for more details about the closures.

