The annual Firecracker race and bike parade in Folsom | What to know for Fourth of July

FOLSOM, Calif — With the Fourth of July ahead, it's time to bring out everything red, white and blue - including your running shoes.

Folsom is preparing to host two big events this 4th of July: Folsom Firecracker Race and Folsom Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade.

Both events are great for the entire family to kick off the 4th of July before other festivities of the day.

Here's everything you need to know to start your morning on our nation's Independence Day:

Firecracker Race

On the morning of the fourth, Folsom will be hosting the 12th Annual Folsom Firecracker race.

The race will start at 145 Parkshore Drive.

According to the race's website, the event will benefit the burn prevention program at Shriners Children’s Northern California.

RACE DAY TIMES

6:30 a.m. - Registration opens

7:45 a.m. - 10K Start

7:50 a.m. - 5K Start

8:00 a.m.- 2 Mile Start

REGISTRATION

Includes a race t-shirt, chip timing, eligibility for age group & special division awards and a sparkly red-white-and-blue finisher's medal

$48 to participate

A $5 discount is offered for youth participants ages 1 to 17 years for the 2 Mile, 5K and 10K

Reduced cost entry to all US Military - Active Duty, Veterans and Reserves

For more information and how to register for the race click HERE.

PARKING

Parking (free) is available in the surrounding corporate parks of Parkshore Drive. Please be mindful of no parking signs. Arrive early to find a space.

4th of July Bike Parade

Grab your bikes, trikes and shooters and head out to the Folsom Ranch 4th of July Bike Parade!

This family-friendly event is open to all ages and skill levels. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes with patriotic colors and symbols to show off the American spirit.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and starts at Mangini Ranch Elementary School located at 4640 Sparrow Drive.

Don't forget to wear red, white and blue!

For more information click HERE.

