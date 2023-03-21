Hacienda Real Mexican Grill and Cantina opens in Folsom

Hacienda Real is now officially open at 702 Sutter Street in Historic Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — One of Folsom’s most beloved restaurants, Hacienda Del Rio, closed its doors last year and was sold to a well-known Folsom business owner.

After nearly three months of rebranding, the Mexican food establishment now named Hacienda Real Mexican Grill and Cantina is set to open Tuesday, March 21.

Michael Samson, owner of Plank Craft Kitchen and Bar and previous owner of Rock-N-Fire, now holds the torch for the restaurant.

“Michael’s love for the restaurant industry, his vision for concepts, and his high energy level will be a perfect match for taking the Hacienda to the next level,” wrote Chris Corda, the previous owner of the restaurant.

Located in Historic Folsom at 702 Sutter Street, Hacienda Real is opening its doors at 4 p.m., according to a post on social media.

The eatery offers all your favorite Mexican dishes from fajitas to quesadillas to tacos and burritos. There's also a full bar for the adults. You can check out the menu HERE.

