FOLSOM, Calif. — A head-on crash sent two people to the hospital and closed a road in Folsom Thursday, according to officials.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Blue Ravine Road between Crossing Way and Riley Street and there are no deaths reported, according to the Folsom Police Department.

The road will remain closed while officials investigate.

The conditions of the two injured are unknown at this time.