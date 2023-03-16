x
Folsom Orangevale

Traffic backed up on westbound Highway 50 in Folsom after police activity

Westbound Highway 50 is now open between E. Bidwell Street and Prairie City Road, according to the Folsom Police Department.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Part of westbound Highway 50 in Folsom is open after being closed due to police activity Thursday morning. Traffic is still backed up in the area.

The highway was closed between E. Bidwell Street and Prairie City Road, according to the Folsom Police Department. The on-ramp at E. Bidwell Street was also closed.

While it is unclear exactly how events unfolded, SWAT teams arrived at the scene and a woman was removed from a car.

For traffic, view the Waze map below for live updates.

