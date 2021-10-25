x
Folsom Orangevale

House fire leaves six displaced in Orangevale

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District was on the scene of a house fire in Orangevale that was engulfed in flames

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a house fire just after midnight on Oct. 25 in Orangevale. 

The home as well as two cars in the driveway were both engulfed in flames. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews were able to safely evacuate all occupants inside the home as well as the house next door. Six people were displaced as a result of the fire damage but no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the house fire is still under investigation and being led by the Metro Fire's investigation team.

