How schools could remain open while their counties move to purple tier

It's only been four days since the Folsom Cordova Unified School District has been back to in-person learning and four classrooms are already in quarantine.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Another 13,000 plus cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday in California, yet some schools are still open for in-person learning in the greater Sacramento area.

It's been four days since the Folsom Cordova Unified School District has been back on campus for in-person learning. They already have four classrooms at two different schools quarantine because of positive cases. County officials said any school could stay open, even in the purple tier, as long as they are following state health and safety guidelines.

"What are we waiting for? What are we waiting to have happened? Do we need the worst-case scenario to happen before someone just says, hey, maybe we shouldn't have had the kids at school?" Shaun Nabavi, a parent, said.

ABC10 first introduced Nabavi when he was looking forward to sending his youngest, a son who has a non-verbal form of autism, back to in-person learning on Thursday so he could get the hands-on, one-on-one attention he needed.

"And then Friday night, we noticed our youngest, which did return, started coughing and sneezing and we were kind of like ehhhh no," he said.

But by Saturday, it had turned into a full-blown cold. No signs of a fever just yet and he also hasn't been tested for coronavirus.

Nabavi has changed his tune and says even after he gets better, he's not planning on sending his youngest back because he believes the purple tier is now too risky.

"Because of the risk level, I can't take the chance that every time he gets sick, that it's just a cold, there's no reason to really risk that," he said.

And ABC10 health expert Dr. Payal Kohli agrees.

"So it doesn't really make any sense to turn down the restaurants and places of worship and some of the other places that adults go to but not have those same types of impositions on schools because it's just a matter time before one single child at a school infects others," Kohli said.

Dr. Kohli said it's no different than telling people not to gather for thanksgiving because going to school still means people gathering indoors from multiple households.

"The implications of the kids getting it is beyond just the kids, it's the implications of the community, on the rest of the people in the household, and we really have to start thinking about that because the kids are not in a bubble by themselves," Kohli said.

According to Nick Mori, on the team of Sacramento County Public Health officials guiding schools through the reopening process, California still hasn't changed their guidelines which allow districts like Folsom Cordova to stay open, even in the most restrictive purple tier.

"The state has spelled out pretty clearly in their guidance that schools that had reopened previously, whether it's under a waiver or whether it's when we were in the red tier and they were allowed to reopen can remain open even when we move back into the purple tier," Mori said.

Mori said his team relies on the school districts to follow their list of health guidelines like cohorting students into small stable groups, requiring masks and social distancing.

"All of those serve as layers and each of them, when they're implemented with fidelity, can really do a good job of reducing that risk of transmission in the school environment," Mori said. "I think we all know that it's pretty hard to get to a zero-risk level."

The district did not comment on the four classrooms that were sent home. District officials said when anyone tests positive for the coronavirus they notify all who were in close contact with that person.