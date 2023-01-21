Folsom Prison inmate killed in homicide

The victim's cellmate is considered a suspect in the Saturday morning homicide.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A Folsom State Prison inmate was killed in an apparent homicide inside of his cell Saturday morning, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations (CDCR) said.

Around 7:20 a.m., prison official said they saw what appeared to be a fight inside a cell occupied by Joseph Horne and Deshai Moore. When they got to the cell, officers said they found Horne motionless and on the ground.

Officers began life saving measures before transporting Horne to the prison's treatment and triage area. He was pronounced dead at 7:44 a.m.

Horne's cellmate is a suspect in the homicide, according to a CDCR news release. Moore has been rehoused in the prison's administrative segregation unit while an investigation continues.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will determine Horne's official cause of death.

In June 2005, Horne was received by CDCR from Monterey County after being sentenced to life-without-parole for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm, criminal threat, discharge of a firearm in a dwelling, transporting/selling a controlled substance, assault with a firearm and street gang act in the commission of a violent felony.

Moore is serving a 14-year sentence for two counts of second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm out of Los Angeles County from February 2009.

While incarcerated in November 2011, he received an additional sentence of 2 years and 8 months out Imperial County for battery against a custodial officer.

Folsom Prison, known officially as California State Prison, Sacramento, was activated in 1986. The prison houses more than 1,600 people and is considered high-security.

