FOLSOM, Calif. — If you're talking about gorgeous bridges, chocolate to die for, and beautiful museums you must be talking about Folsom's 95630 zip code.

Quick Stats:

Population: 76,000

Housing Units: 27,978

Notable places in the 95630

Snooks Chocolate Factory:

This is a staple in Old Folsom. Originally founded in 1963, Snooks has called Folsom their home for the last 34 years. Snooks has everything to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some of their specialties include butter brittle, boxed chocolates, toffee, and truffles.

Folsom History Museum:

This incredible educational experience is located in historic downtown Folsom. Inside the museum, you will find a collection of artifacts and treasures that tell the story of how Folsom became a city.

There's also an exhibit dedicated to the Folsom prison, one of the oldest correctional facilities in the state. Guests can also see the exhibit on the Pony Express, which had a station in Folsom.

Rainbow Bridge:

It's the signature landmark of Folsom.

The Rainbow Bridge just turned 100 years old this year. It was initially built to help with the increased flow of traffic crossing the American River. When it was initially built, it was the 4th largest arch in the world. Now on any given day, more than 20,000 motorists cross this bridge.

For more on this zip code, feel free to visit www.historicfolsom.org.

