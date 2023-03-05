Intel to cut 62 more jobs at Folsom campus, cuts now up to 516

This is the third series of mass layoffs in 5 months with a total of 516 employees losing their jobs at the Folsom campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation plans to lay off approximately 60 more employees by the end of May. This is the third series of mass layoffs at the Folsom campus in 5 months with a total of 516 employees getting laid off.

The technology company plans to permanently remove 62 employees at its Folsom location, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed to the California Employment Development Department.

"All impacted employees are or have been notified of separation with at least 60 days notice consistent with applicable laws, with the first separations presently scheduled to occur during a 14-day period commencing on May 31, 2023," the WARN notice sent to the Folsom campus and Folsom officials said. "Additional separations are expected after the 30-day period beginning May 31, 2023."

The tech giant first removed 111 employees from the Folsom campus at the end of January and then 343 at the end of March.

This also comes after the technology company sent notices out last December and earlier this year saying it would remove a total of about 300 employees at its headquarters in Santa Clara.

Intel is not the only company producing mass layoffs. Other company giants such as Amazon, Disney and Facebook parent Meta have also laid off thousands of employees.

Watch more from ABC10: How to a piece of the $725M Facebook settlement