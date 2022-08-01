The Iron Bulldog opens in Folsom, paying tribute to the community

The Iron Bulldog is an American-style sports bar and grill inspired by the community of Folsom.

FOLSOM, Calif. — There's a new restaurant in Folsom with unique ties to the community.

The Iron Bulldog is an American-style sports bar and grill featuring a vast menu ranging from cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, salads, wings, and other unique appetizers.

Joe Joaquin, the owner of The Iron Bulldog, moved to Folsom in 1994. He grew up going to the restaurant and bar that previously occupied the space where Iron Bulldog is located.

Joaquin said the building has always had a pulse, but he hopes to give it a heartbeat and bring it back to something he remembers from nearly 20 years ago.

"This building has always felt like home to me," Joaquin told ABC10. "So when it became available six months ago, I jumped on it right away as it was an opportunity I could not pass up."

Joaquin said the name of the restaurant pays tribute to the Folsom community.

"We're located at 303 Iron Point Road, which is where the iron in our restaurant's name comes from," Joaquin said. "Then, the bulldog comes from the mascot of Folsom High School being the bulldogs."

Joaquin said the restaurant features a Folsom High School "wall of fame" with the school's four state championship banners, photos dating back to 20 years ago, and signed jerseys from the four bulldogs who are in the NFL today.

"I thought this was an important part of the restaurant as we live in a community that supports the Folsom High School Bulldogs day in and day out," Joaquin said.

Joaquin wants The Iron Bulldog to be a place where they can host pregame tailgates, post-game celebrations, and stream Folsom High School games when the Bulldogs are on the road.

"We support the community, we support local high schools and we support the different outreach programs that are around it," Joaquin said. "The Iron Bulldog is an opportunity for us to actually give back back to the community, but also give the community an opportunity to find a new and exciting place to root on their local sports teams."

Joaquin said The Iron Bulldog has grown in business and popularity each day since opening.

"There is unlimited potential and we are excited to tap into that growth here in the Folsom community," Joaquin said.

