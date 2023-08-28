x
Orangevale

Izaiah Fitzhugh identified as motorcyclist killed in Orangevale crash

The crash happened on Madison Avenue and Blue Oak Drive.

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Izaiah Rysz Fitzhugh was identified as the motorcyclist killed in a traffic accident in Orangevale Saturday morning.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed the 21-year-old's identity Monday.

The crash happened on Madison Avenue and Blue Oak Drive. Officials say a man riding a motorcycle was heading eastbound on Madison toward the intersection of Blue Oak at "an extremely high rate of speed."

The car, a GMC Yukon with a woman and two minor passengers in it, made a left turn onto Madison when they collided with Fitzhugh. He was ejected from his bike and died from his injuries. The three in the car were not hurt, according to officials. 

