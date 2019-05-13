EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a man, reported missing after an apparent jet ski accident on Folsom Lake in mid-April, has been recovered, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alexander Ham, 29, was reported missing on April 14. At the time, a friend told deputies that he and Ham were riding jet skis on the lake when the two got separated. The friend told deputies he later found Ham’s jet ski, but Ham was nowhere in sight. Authorities say they do not believe Ham was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.

A boater found a body on Thursday, May 9, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews later recovered the remains and brought it in to be autopsied. It was then that the victim was identified as Ham.

No foul play is suspected at this time, the sheriff’s office said. Ham’s family has been notified and, according to the sheriff’s office, has requested privacy. The identity of the friend who was jet skiing with Ham the day he went missing has not been released.

Folsom Lake covers approximately 11,500 acres and has a maximum depth of 250 feet.

