Congressman Kevin Kiley to honor Folsom firefighters for saving dog’s life

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom firefighters are set to be honored for their heroic actions in saving the life of a man’s best friend

Congressman Kevin Kiley will honor several firefighters for "going above and beyond the call of duty" by presenting them with Certificates of Congressional Recognition.

The ceremony will be Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Folsom Fire Station 35 at 535 Glenn Drive.

On Jan. 10, Folsom Fire responded to a structure fire in a home on Bidwell Street around 5 p.m. Crews were updated on their way to the fire and were told neighbors could hear animal cries coming from the home, according to a Folsom Fire Department news release.

When fire crews arrived heavy smoke and fire were coming from the front door and windows of a single-story home.

After aggressively attacking the fire, crews found one dog that was limp, lethargic, and sustained burns, Folsom Fire Department said.

Firefighters rescued the dog and immediately provided emergency care with a “pet oxygen mask.” The dog’s owner was not at the home at the time of this incident.

Officials say a neighbor offered to take the dog to an emergency vet and the dog is expected to survive.

