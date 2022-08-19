Leatherby's Family Creamery coming to Folsom by early 2023

According to Dave Leatherby Jr., the Folsom location will be at 2455 Iron Point Rd., the previous location of an Islands restaurant.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Calling all ice cream lovers! Leatherby's Family Creamery is planning to open a location in Folsom by early 2023.

Leatherby's is known for its homemade ice cream, sauces, sundaes, crab sandwiches, and other American-style dishes.

Dave and Sally Leatherby opened the first Leatherby's in Sacramento on Arden Way in 1982. Fast forward 40 years and the family now owns and operates four locations in the Greater Sacramento region.

"When we opened Leatherby's 40 years ago, my father wanted to do something that would directly contribute to the betterment of the community," Dave Leatherby Jr., one of Leatherby's two owning partners, said. "Since then, we have made it our mission to make a place where every person is welcome."

Leatherby said opening a fifth location in Folsom made the most sense for their business as many of their customers travel from Folsom and Placerville to the various Sacramento locations.

"We have wanted to open an ice cream parlor along Hwy. 50 for a very long time," Leatherby said. "Folsom is such a wonderful community and presents a lot of opportunities for growth."

Leatherby said an important part of their business is supporting and giving back to the community.

"We have a policy that we never say no to anyone who asks to partner with us," Leatherby said. "We really feel that we're a member of the community as our purpose is to make it better and offer people a great place to come."

Leatherby said they look forward to partnering with the various schools, businesses, churches, clubs and sports programs in the Folsom community.

He says the Folsom location will be at 2455 Iron Point Rd., which was the previous location of an Islands restaurant. They hope to open it by New Year 2023.

The family business is looking to hire around 100 staff members for the Folsom location.

"When we look for people to hire, we look for those who have a generous heart, are happy, are giving and are selfless because that's the kind of business we want to run," Leatherby said.

He encourages those seeking employment at the Folsom Leatherby's to visit their website.

