Leatherby's opens new store in Folsom

The company previously said many of their customers travel from Folsom and Placerville to their various locations, so Folsom made the most sense for a 5th store

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — Leatherby's new Folsom store has officially opened for business!

The family-owned ice creamery is known in the Sacramento area for its ice cream, sauces, sundaes, sandwiches and other American-style dishes.

Leatherby's opened their first store in Sacramento back in 1982. That number has grown to five, with spots in Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Lincoln and of course, Folsom.

"We are so thrilled to be a part of the community, and so thankful for everyone who came to our soft opening," Leatherby's said in a Facebook post. "Normal business hours will be the usual from here on out. We look forward to making memories with you at our new Folsom location! Time for some ice cream!"

In 2022, Dave Leatherby Jr. told ABC10 opening a fifth location in Folsom made the most sense for their business as many of their customers travel from Folsom and Placerville to the various Sacramento locations.

"We have wanted to open an ice cream parlor along Hwy. 50 for a very long time," Leatherby previously told ABC10. "Folsom is such a wonderful community and presents a lot of opportunities for growth."

The new store is located at 2455 Iron Point Rd. in Folsom.

WATCH ALSO: