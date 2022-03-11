x
Folsom Orangevale

Tegu lizard roaming streets in Folsom returned to owner

The Folsom Police Department reported on Thursday a lizard in the area near School Street and Penaranda Drive―calling animal control shortly after.

FOLSOM, Calif. — After posting a photo of the black-and-white-spotted reptile known as a "tegu lizard" to social media, Folsom police say the owner reclaimed his speckled companion.

"Through the powers of social media, we were able to locate the owner," Folsom police officer Andrew Graham told ABC10.

It's not often residents in Folsom report a lizard loose on the streets, but Graham said Thursday's incident was an open and shut case.

He said the owner of the lizard was able to pick up his pet after it was captured by animal control in the area of School Street and Penaranda Drive.

