Major pavement rehabilitation project underway on Blue Ravine Road in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — A major pavement rehabilitation project for a smoother, safer and more durable roadway is currently underway in Folsom.

The project will take place on Blue Ravine Road between Prairie City Road and East Bidwell Street.

City of Folsom says daytime work will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Starting Aug. 17, nighttime work will happen from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for 6 to 10 non-consecutive nights, depending on production.

The goal of the project is to improve the roadway's rideability, longevity and safety, according to the city of Folsom. It also integrates safety enhancements into the road design, including pedestrian upgrades, radar/video vehicle detection and upgraded wet-weather reflective striping.

The city does not believe road closures will create traffic delays, but says the work may cause noise disturbances.

