16-year-old identified as driver killed in crash along Folsom's Rainbow Bridge

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the driver killed in the crash along Folsom's Rainbow bridge as a 16-year-old girl.

The driver was identified as 16-year-old Megan Leanne Ramirez of Orangevale.

On Thursday, March 17, at around 9:15 a.m. the Folsom Police Department received a call about a vehicle crash on the Rainbow Bridge.

Police said there were no witnesses and the 911 caller did not witness the crash as they had found the car at the bottom of the embankment during their walk along the bike trail Thursday morning.

