Motorcyclist dies in Orangevale crash

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car in Orangevale Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. on Madison Avenue and Blue Oak Drive.

Officials say a man riding a motorcycle was heading eastbound on Madison toward the intersection of Blue Oak at "an extremely high rate of speed."

The car, a GMC Yukon with a woman and two minor passengers in it, made a left turn onto Madison when they collided.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and died from his injuries. The three in the car were not hurt, according to officials.

The crash is under investigation and it is currently unknown whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.