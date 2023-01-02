New Folsom mayor delivers 2023 State of the City Address

Mayor Rodriguez spoke on important matters within the community and changes in the future such as a new body-worn and in-car camera program for Folsom police.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Newly elected Folsom Mayor Rosario Rodriguez delivered the State of the City Address on Jan. 26 during an event hosted by the Folsom Chamber of Commerce.

Rodriguez was elected to the City Council in 2020 after serving on the Historic District Commission for three years. She previously served as a board member for the Folsom Chamber of Commerce, the Twin Lakes Food Bank and the Folsom Economic Development Corporation, according to city of Folsom’s website.

In the speech, she reviewed recent accomplishments and shared upcoming goals for the year ahead.

Mayor Rodriguez touched on 10 ideas, plans and visions for Folsom’s progress and potential:

Healthy, Balanced Community and Prosperous Economy

Mayor Rodriguez said economic development and job creation are top priorities. She mentioned how the city is becoming a ‘growing medical hub’ as Dignity Health is moving forward with a new state-of-the-art medical complex, UC Davis Health is expanding its care and Kaiser Permanente’s expansion plans for a 260,000-square-foot, four-story state-of-the-art medical office building.

Opportunity and Expansion

The mayor said Folsom welcomed more than 2,500 new residents to Folsom Ranch south of Highway 50 in the last year alone. The Capital Southeast Connector construction will also continue for the connection of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County.

We Mean Business

Rodriguez emphasized in the idea that City Hall’s goal is to make it as easy as possible to do business with them. She says this year, residents have a new state-of-the-art permit center at City Hall that will streamline planning, engineering, and building services and improve access to information.

Impact of our Infrastructure

The mayor wants to continue to improve the infrastructure of the city. One of the major projects will be intersection improvements on Iron Point Road at East Bidwell Street – providing much-needed traffic relief on a 'notoriously choked roadway.'

Safe Community, Brought to You by Folsom Police and Fire Departments

Half of the city’s budget is dedicated to public safety, according to the mayor. She mentioned a new body-worn and in-car camera program that strengthens the relationship with the community through transparency. The new video technology automatically triggers when officers activate red lights or draw a weapon.

We Are Fun! (Parks and Recreation Enhancements and Library Offerings)

New enhancements are coming to the city such as the installation of the first piece of public art on the Johnny Cash Trail entrance in Historic Folsom – a 7-foot tall black bronze guitar pick. The mayor also mentioned this year the Friends of the Folsom Library will expand its bookstore.

Strong and Connected Communities

“In Folsom, about 60 residents serve their city on boards and commissions to address community challenges and make Folsom the best city it can be,” said Mayor Rodriguez. “We are a community of givers and a community that cares.”

Finance Matters

According to the mayor, the city’s finance department oversees the $102 million general fund spending plan with clarity and transparency. Rodriguez said sales tax revenue is no longer keeping up with the cost to provide services, and the city’s aging infrastructure is demanding attention.

Living History

Folsom was built on a foundation of innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit. Mayor Rodriguez wants residents to remember the community would not be where it is today without the vision, leadership, and commitment of past leaders, activists, and public servants.

The Vision Ahead – Excellence

“I want us to never forget that we must continue to be strong and pursue excellence to remain a top competitor,” said the mayor. “I am confident that if we all work together, we can take this great city that we are and make it even better.”

To see the full State of the City speech click HERE.