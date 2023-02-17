New traffic safety improvements coming to Folsom Lake Crossing, East Natoma Street

The project is designed to improve safety, reduce accidents and fatalities, and increase mobility

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom announced the long-awaited traffic safety improvement project at Folsom Lake Crossing and East Natoma Street is set to begin this spring.

The project is designed to improve safety, reduce accidents and fatalities, and increase mobility.

Officials say it will include 2,150 ft. of metal beam median barriers, radar speed feedback signs, and updated pavement markers and signage.

Median barrier rails will also be placed on Folsom Lake Crossing between the Johnny Cash Bridge and Folsom Spillway Access Road as well as on East Natoma Street, between Gionata Way to the Folsom Lake crossing intersection.

The announcement also says the city plans to resurface the same portion of East Natoma Street and Folsom Lake Crossing with a pavement treatment improving drainage and tire traction.

The need for the project came from Folsom’s Local Road Safety Plan (LRSP), a data-driven analysis of major traffic collisions.

LRSP identifies the appropriate corrective measures to reduce fatal accidents and serious injuries on all public roads, according to City of Folsom.

Design plans will be completed in February and construction for the Folsom Lake Crossing and East Natoma Street Barrier Rail Project will begin in May.

Watch more from ABC10: California Gas Prices | Gas prices trending up in Sacramento