Newsom signs bill to bolster climate change response

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 148 as he toured Folsom Lake with new FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom met with new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell at drought-stricken Folsom Lake on Thursday to emphasize the need for an accelerated response to combatting climate change.

During the meeting and tour of the lake with Criswell, Newsom signed a resources budget trailer bill that aims to ramp up the state’s response to the severe drought.

The trailer bill, Assembly Bill 148, according to the governor’s office, “implements important drought response programs and accelerates deployment of a $3.9 billion investment for zero-emissions vehicle program.” The bill adds to the $5.1 billion that was already allocated for drought relief and preparedness in the state budget and the $2.2 billion for wildfire resilience.

“I want to thank FEMA Administrator Criswell for taking the opportunity to see first-hand just how dire this crisis is in the western states and how we’re responding to the new climate reality,” Newsom said.

According to the governor’s office, AB 148 includes an outline of guidelines for programs to pay down past-due water and wastewater bills, increases oversight of critical infrastructure, protects the environment from oil spills and increases access to California State Parks, including reduced park fees for some.