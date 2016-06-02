Orangevale couple sentenced to 25 years to life in abuse, killing of 5 -year-old Zachary Stokes

An Orangevale couple has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, in a fatal abuse case that took the life of 5-year-old Zachary Prater-Stokes.

ORANGEVALE, California — An Orangevale couple has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the fatal abuse of 5-year-old Zachary Prater-Stokes.

In April 2016, Jessica Prater and her 5-year-old son moved into her boyfriend, Adam Caldwell’s, home where Caldwell started physically and psychologically abusing the child, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. The abuse became more violent and more frequent as Prater also began abusing Prater-Stokes.

Calwell was not his biological father, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Months later, on June 2, 2016, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department responded to the Pershing Avenue home of 32-year-old Prater and 39-year-old Caldwell. Prater called 911 and said that her son was not responsive after swallowing water in the bathtub, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews arrived on the scene finding the 5-year–old dry and in a bedroom fully clothed. Prater-Stokes was taken to a hospital where he was unable to regain consciousness and later died.

Sheriff’s Child Abuse detectives also responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Medical evidence showed “extensive abuse” and an autopsy determined the child died of water submersion and blunt force injuries, according to prosecutors.

On Oct. 8, 2021, a jury convicted Caldwell of second-degree murder and child assault causing death.

On Nov. 4, 2021, a jury convicted Prater of first-degree murder by torture of Zachary Prater-Stokes, child assault causing death and child abuse with great bodily injury causing death.

