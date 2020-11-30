Orangevale woman shoots, kills man inside her home

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting that took place on Sunday evening.

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A shooting at an Orangevale home has left one person dead and resulted in another person arrested.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, from a woman saying she had shot another resident in her home. Deputies arrived at the house, which is located along the 8400 block of Noel Drive in Orangevale, where they found and detained the caller/suspected shooter outside.

According to the sheriff's office, a man was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Although deputies reportedly tried to save the man's life, the victim died at the scene.

Homicide detectives with Sacramento County are now in the early stages of investigating incident. The sheriff's office said there are no other outstanding suspects and no other information is available about the woman who was detained. The identity of the victim also has not been released yet.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at the SCSO website or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

