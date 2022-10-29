Fire destroys Orangevale mobile home, knocks out power to mobile home park

No injuries were reported as crews fought the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire destroyed an Orangevale mobile home and knocked out power to the mobile home park, fire officials said in a Tweet.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews were called to the Pioneer Mobile Home Park on Main Avenue around 7:20 a.m. Saturday after a fire broke out.

Firefighters said the blaze was threatening multiple mobile homes and involved a power line. Nearly a half hour after arriving at the scene, fire officials said the fire had been contained to the trailer of origin.

All other nearby structures were saved and no injuries were reported during the fire. SMUD was also called to the scene to restore electricity to the mobile home park.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire was contained to the trailer of origin. All adjacent structures were saved. No injuries reported, SMUD expedited for power lost to the mobile home park and damaged power pole. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/r3JrxVemup — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 29, 2022