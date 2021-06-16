Plane discovered at the bottom of Folsom Lake, not from 1965 crash

A Shingle Springs-based company, Seafloor Systems Inc., was testing one of their Unmanned Survey Vessels when they made a discovery.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Underwater surveyors initially believed a nearly 60-year-old mystery to have been solved because of depleted water levels at Folsom Lake.

The Shingle Springs-based company, Seafloor Systems Inc., was testing one of their Unmanned Survey Vessels when they made a discovery. John Tamplin, President and CEO of the company, said vessels use "high-resolution multibeam echosounding sonar for seafloor mapping" when they discovered what looked like a plane at the bottom of the lake.

"Traditionally, searchers used sidescan sonar in these types of situations, but we were very pleased at the new application for these multibeams systems," Tamplin said.

The images captured by Seafloor Systems were initially believed to be that of a crash in 1965 that killed four people, three of which were never found. Members of the dive team from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office returned to the lake with Seafloor a week later to get more images of the plane.

"From the images, they determined that the aircraft was from a 1986 case where a plane went down and NOT the 1965 crash," a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. "For now, the plane will remain at the bottom of the lake."

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the relatives of the victims of the 1965 crash would like their family members' final resting place to remain in Folsom Lake.

Tamplin said the devices used during this excursion included a multibeam echosounder, which is typically used to map the seafloor in high-resolution for hydrographic survey applications. The company was also able to obtain sonar images from its ROV platform.

"The sonar provides long range image and navigation capability underwater, especially in extreme turbidity such as that in Folsom lake," Tamplin added.

Water levels at Folsom Lake, as of June 14, sit at around 393 feet. In 2020, water levels sat at 448 feet, and in 2019, it was recorded at 460 feet.

There are no plans to excavate the plane from 1986.

"We were not looking for the plane at the time, so I think that’s what was so interesting about the find," Tamplin said.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10