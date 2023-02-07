Police investigating flyers left in Folsom neighborhood as hate crime

Police didn't say exactly what the flyers said but mentioned they "did not contain threats of violence and did not appear directed to a specific person."

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are investigating what they're calling a hate crime after several flyers were left in a neighborhood last month.

Police responded to a report of a resident saying he found a flyer on his driveway with a racist message, according to officials. When police arrived in the neighborhood, they found several flyers were left on sidewalks and driveways.

Police didn't say exactly what the flyers said but mentioned they promoted a white power organization and "did not contain threats of violence and did not appear directed to a specific person."

Officials say it's being investigated as a hate crime and are looking for home/doorbell video for any leads.

“The City of Folsom condemns any discrimination based on a person’s race, as well as racially motivated messaging and hate crimes that seek to divide us rather than unite us,” said City of Folsom officials.

Anyone with information can call the Folsom Police Department at (916) 355-7230.

