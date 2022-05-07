CDCR investigates death of Sacramento prison inmate Camilo Banoslopez as a homicide

Officials say Banoslopez was attacked Friday by four other inmates on a recreation yard at California State Prison, Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are investigating after they say 22-year-old Sacramento Prison inmate Camilo Banoslopez was killed after being attacked by other inmates Friday.

Authorities say around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Banoslopez was attacked on the recreation yard at Folsom's California State Prison, Sacramento by four other inmates.

The suspects in the deadly attack were identified by CDCR officials as inmates Albert Calvillo, Irvin Rodriguez, Osbaldo Velasquez, and Jose Avila.

Banoslopez was taken to an on-site health care facility for treatment of his injuries but was pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m. Friday, the CDCR said in a news release.

In 2015, Banoslopez was sentenced in San Bernardino County to serve eight years for second-degree robbery, inflicting great bodily injury and an enhancement for committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony, according to the CDCR.

An investigation into the in-custody homicide is being conducted by the CDCR's Investigative Services Unit with involvement by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators say they found two inmate-manufactured weapons on scene but did not indicate what type of weapons, if any, were used in the killing.

At the time of the homicide, three of the suspects, Rodriguez, Velasquez and Avila, were serving sentences for prior in-prison offenses or assaults. Avila and Velasquez were serving life sentences with the possibility of parole.

The CDCR says the Office of the Inspector General was notified after the attack.

