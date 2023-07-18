Quick Dish: Brazillian-style BBQ restaurant in Folsom reopens with a new look

Specializing in Brazillian-style BBQ, Quick Dish serves the Folsom community with a newly remodeled dining room, new menu items and a license to serve alcohol.

FOLSOM, Calif — Folsom foodies might already be familiar with this one, however this restaurant has re-opened with a brand new look.

Specializing in Brazillian-style BBQ, Quick Dish is now serving the Folsom community with a newly remodeled dining room, new menu items and a license to serve alcohol.

Located at 322 East Bidwell Street, the eatery opened in December 2021. Quick Dish was co-founded by Chef Jeferson Luiz Huenser and his wife, Lina.

Lina told ABC10 the community was asking for the establishment to get a liquor license so they would have a reason to stay longer and enjoy great food.

"You can find Quick Dish to be your place to go to get real, fresh food made with care and the quality standard you deserve," Chef Huenser said on the restaurant's website.

With more than 20 years of experience in the business with several family-owned restaurants in Brazil, Chef Huenser brought all his knowledge on Brazillian BBQ to Folsom.

Lina told ABC10 the most popular menu items include the Brazillian top sirloin skillet, Brazillian-style beef plate and top sirloin pizza. Now, the restaurant offers traditional Brazillian drinks called Caipirinhas, beer and wine. Take a look at what else the unique menu has to offer HERE.

As a new member of the Folsom Chamber of Commerce, Lina says she is grateful for the community.

"We are very happy to be here in Folsom," Lina told ABC10. "We feel so welcomed and love helping others by partnering with charities within the Folsom community."

Quick Dish is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

You can stay updated on all events at the restaurant and announcements HERE.