Folsom man injured in fall not racially-motivated attack, police say

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department says a man who claimed to be the victim of a racially-motivated assault was actually injured in a fall.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the unnamed man called 9-1-1 on January 9 just after 1:15 a.m. The man said he was walking near Scott Street and Canal Street when a white man with black hair assaulted him and took one of his credit cards.

Officers arrived and found the man. He had injuries to his jaw and mouth. While talking with him, officers noticed the man was having trouble remembering what happened and said he had been drinking earlier that night on Sutter Street. Days later, the man reported that he had actually been a victim of a racially-motivated assault by several men.

Police say, due to lack of information from the man, they were left to piece together where he had been and what had happened. Officers worked off of surveillance, potential witnesses and any other evidence. In the weeks that followed, detectives say they tracked down surveillance footage and witnesses with the help of a local business and community leaders.

The surveillance footage was reviewed and officers determined the man was injured due to a fall. No assault or racially-motivated attack actually took place, police say. The man involved was contacted by police, informed and shown the surveillance footage.

