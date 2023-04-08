Riley's on Sutter to replace Folsom's Hacienda Real Mexican Grill and Cantina

Riley's on Sutter will feature more than 50 made-from-scratch dishes from appetizers and gourmet sandwiches to specialty tacos and flatbread pizzas.

FOLSOM, Calif — Another rebranding is taking place for a longtime Mexican establishment in Historic Folsom and this time Mexican food will not be the only option on the menu.

After just reopening in March, Hacienda Real, formerly known as Hacienda Del Rio, is temporarily closing its doors for yet another transformation.

Restaurant owner Michael Sanson recently announced the Mexican eatery will be replaced by an American-style restaurant and bar, Riley's on Sutter.

Sanson is a well-known Folsom restaurateur as he is also the owner of Plank Craft Kitchen and Bar and the previous owner of Rock-N-Fire.

Riley's on Sutter will feature more than 50 made-from-scratch dishes from appetizers and gourmet sandwiches to specialty tacos, flatbread pizzas and gourmet burgers, according to its website.

The restaurant is located at 702 Sutter Street and fills a 5,600-square-foot space with an outdoor deck overlooking Sutter Street.

The planned eatery is expected to open Oct. 2 at 3 p.m.

