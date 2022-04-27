Man arrested in Folsom after allegedly shooting at officers while leading them on a car chase in Sacramento

Near 44th Street and 23rd Avenue, the driver stopped, got out of the car, and shot at the officers in the car, according to Sacramento police.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New details have been released after a man arrested in Folsom allegedly shot at Sacramento police officers during a chase on April 14.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers attempted to pull over a car after it ran a red light near 44th Street and 14th Avenue, according to a press release. Officers tried to stop the car and the driver initially pulled over before leaving the area and continuing to drive down the road.

The driver finally stopped near 44th Street and 23rd Avenue, got out of the car, and shot at the officers. A police officer shot back at the suspect, who got back in his car and left the area.

The suspect hit an officer's vehicle with gunfire at least five times, according to a press release. While no officers were hit, one officer sustained minor facial injuries. It is not known exactly how many shots were fired by the man or officers.

Police later located the car, which had been abandoned off Highway 50 near Folsom Boulevard. According to police 34-year-old Jose Borrego was arrested near the Natomas Light Rail Station in Folsom. He was allegedly found with a handgun and ammunition.

Borrego was arrested on charges of suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and evading.

Anyone with more information can call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.

