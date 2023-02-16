Scott Road Extension connecting Folsom segment of Capital SouthEast Connector now open

The completion of the Scott Road Extension Project will improve travel between Highway 50 and the community of Rancho Murieta.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom announced the opening of the Scott Road Extension, a part of the Capital SouthEast Connector project.

The completion of the Scott Road Extension Project will improve travel between Highway 50 and the community of Rancho Murieta, the City of Folsom said.

This project connects Scott Road to the Prairie City Road and White Rock Road intersection with a new roundabout at the Prairie City State Vehicular Recreation Area.

According to City of Folsom, the Scott Road Extension also includes a new traffic signal and an improved intersection.

Scott Road connects to the new Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector.

The Capital Southeast Connector is a planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County.

In October 2022, White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to East Bidwell Street was fully reconstructed and now has a higher-capacity four-lane expressway.

Officials say construction of the Capital SouthEast Connector Expressway will improve emergency response times for Rancho Cordova and Sacramento County and will also provide an alternate route during critical emergencies.

