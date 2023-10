RANCHO MURIETA, Calif. — Two men were shot overnight at the Murieta Equestrian Center, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The shooting happened along Lone Pine Drive at an equestrian center in Rancho Murieta. Deputies got reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m.

Two men were injured in the shooting, but it's not clear what led up to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office is investigating.