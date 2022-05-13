Sacramento County Sheriff's Office seeking mother suspected of abducting her toddler in Orangevale | Update

The Sacramento Sheriff's Office says the toddler has been returned safely but the mother is still at large.

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — 8:35 p.m. Update: The Sheriff's Office tells ABC10 that the child has been returned safely by a friend. The toddler's mother has not been located.

Original story:

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman suspected of abducting her toddler in Orangevale Friday evening.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office tweeted that 17-month-old Skyler Stoner was "abducted" by Courtney Welch from the 9200 block of Greenback Lane.

Welch was driving a 1999 dark-colored Chevy Suburban with California license plate 8BEM753, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies didn't say why Welch shouldn't be with her child. ABC10 reached out to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office but hasn't heard back.