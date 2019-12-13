SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Orangevale man allegedly shot an attempted burglar Thursday morning after the suspect allegedly break into the home, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s official.

Sgt. Tess Deterding said the attempted burglar fled the home after getting shot, but was later arrested and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. recovering from a gunshot wound and the homeowner is not facing an arrest.

Now, while the suspected burglar recovers from the gunshot wound, what will happen to the homeowner who shot him? As of now, he's not facing arrest.

But what are Californians' rights if a person is on your property or enters your home without your permission?

RELATED: Deputies investigate shooting thought to be connected to Orangevale home invasion

Steve Reed, a security expert who lives in the Sacramento area with more than 20 years experience as a Sacramento Police Officer told ABC10 that it's not that simple.

"You can’t go outside and chase people and shoot them. You can’t go shoot people that are outside," Reed said. "You know, they have to enter your home, and you have to have a state of mind that your in fear of your life."

California law explains that a person will be presumed to have a reasonable fear of imminent harm when someone unlawfully breaks into their home, in some cases, deadly force can be justified as self-defense.

Now, while that's the case in for a criminal defense, the burglar can file a civil lawsuit. For that reason, registered gun owners should consider purchasing insurance, Reed said.

"One of the things I did, and other people should do, is purchase the insurance for firearms," Reed explained "so, that your covered if there’s a liability issue, because even if you catch somebody doing something wrong, you still might get sued for it."

However, that would be a worst case scenario. Reed said there are other steps you can take first to secure your home to deter would-be invaders, like making sure your gates, doors and windows are always locked and secure.

Consider purchasing a home surveillance system. Cameras can be purchased for as little as $20 per camera. Many systems also allow users to view cameras online at anytime through smart phones.

As always, if an unwanted person is on your property, you should call police immediately.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Giacomo Luca.

READ THE LATEST FROM ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Two suspects broke into Modesto home with family of six asleep inside