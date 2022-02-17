'God placed him there' | Good Samaritan and family of couple killed in Folsom crash meet for 1st time

“They didn’t die in vain, that we’re going to do something about this. We’re not going to stay quiet or give up until it gets done.”

FOLSOM, Calif. — The family of a couple killed in Folsom crash and the good Samaritan who stood by the couple's side in their final moments are calling on the city to act and make the roadway safer.

The crash left three people dead. Officials identified them as Steve and Nancy Morris, of Rescue, and 30-year-old Jacob Lee Slaugh, of Roseville.

Bryan Ybarra was there when the crash happened and rushed to the aid of the couple, standing by them the whole time.

“God placed him there, and he didn’t just drive by. He got out of his car. He went to try to help them, held their hand, prayed with them and comforted them until they went home to be with the lord," said Amber Morris Arias, daughter of Steve Morris.

The Morris family says they are forever grateful that Ybarra was there to comfort their parents in their final moments. On Thursday, they met Ybarra for the first time and welcomed him with open arms as they gathered to remember their loved ones.

Family and friends say Steve and Nancy Morris are dearly missed across Rancho Cordova, Cameron Park, and El Dorado Hills where they were active community members, full of life and adventure and willing to help a friend at a moment's notice.

“My dad, Steve, raised me since I was three years old, the only dad I’ve ever known. My daddy was always there for me, always there for our family. He was a comedian,” Arias said.

She says the deaths could have been prevented if safety barriers had been installed on Folsom Lake Crossing, a busy corridor that residents describe as dangerous. She and Ybarra are promising each other to do what they can to keep another tragedy from happening.

“They didn’t die in vain, that we’re going to do something about this. We’re not going to stay quiet or give up until it gets done,” Arias said.

In December, the city approved a contractor to design the median after it was awarded federal grant money to make safety improvements on the crossing in 2021. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year.



“Let’s move that project along to prevent another senseless and needless death, and getting those barriers up quickly can prevent another Steve and Nancy Morris, and prevent another family and another community from feeling the grief that we are feeling tonight,” said Mike Murando, a long time friend of the family.

Family and friends say Steve and Nancy Morris still had so much life to live after retirement. The couple leaves behind children, grandchildren and communities, who are mourning the senseless loss.

The crash is still being investigated. Meanwhile, a vigil will be held for the couple on Saturday night. Due to the dangerous location of where the crash happened, it will be held at a family friend’s property nearby.

