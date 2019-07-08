FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are on the lookout for a man who they say sexually assaulted a teen girl on a bike trail, Friday night.

According to police, a woman reported that her 15-year-old daughter was grabbed by a man as she was walking along a bike trail in the 1200 block of Creekside Drive around 11 p.m. on Friday.

The girl told police the suspect was a white man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old wearing jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and Timberland boots. The girl said the man jumped out while she was walking and groped her chest. Then the girl told police the man tried to pull down her shorts. When he was unable to, she said he ran off, according to police.

Officers searched the area Friday night for the man but did not find him. Now, investigators are asking the public for help tracking this person down. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call 916-930-1098.

