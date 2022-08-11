Charcuterie business plans to open brick-and-mortar store in Gold River

The Dancer's Pantry is a boutique charcuterie business offering custom grazing tables, boards, boxes and bouquets for various events.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLD RIVER, Calif. — The owner of a boutique-style charcuterie company is planning to open a brick-and-mortar in Gold River.

Chelsea Farrah is a retired professional ballroom dancer from Sacramento. When the COVID pandemic hit, she was put out of work completely.

"I guess you could say it was sort of a happy ending as I had been dancing for about 23 years," Farrah said.

The ending brought new beginnings for Farrah as she decided to start The Dancer's Pantry out of her home as a way to create charcuterie gift boxes for friends and family.

"I wanted a way for my friends and family to still have unique date night experiences or be able to give a gift to someone else during the pandemic," Farrah said.

She says her business started rapidly growing as she began creating custom grazing tables, boards, boxes and bouquets for weddings, bridal or baby showers, various parties or even just because.

"I take a lot of pride in creating stunning and exquisite experiences for my clients' special days," Farrah said. "I want to do all the hard work for my clients so they don't have to and can just be fully present in their day."

She sees opening a brick-and-mortar as the natural next step for her business after its rapid growth.

"This is definitely the next chapter," Farrah said. "The Shoppe by The Dancer's Pantry was born from the sudden growth of people booking various events."

The Shoppe by The Dancer's Pantry will be a place where Farrah can offer charcuterie board-making classes and workshops, offer event rentals, have her clients come in and pick up their orders, and sell the local products she uses.

"I have always wanted to have a brick-and-mortar because my main goal is to connect with the amazing community that I live in," Farrah said. "The Shoppe is really an extension of my charcuterie business that also branches out into other local retail."

Farrah said The Shoppe by the Dancer's Pantry will be located in Gold River at 11226 Gold Express Drive Suite 203. She expects it to open the first weekend of November.