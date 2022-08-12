Traffic reduced to one lane on eastbound East Bidwell Street in Folsom due to water line leak

The water line leak is impacting traffic between Coloma Street and Glenn Drive on eastbound East Bidwell Street. Only one eastbound lane will be open.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department says some traffic has been reduced to one lane on eastbound E. Bidwell Street Thursday due to a water line leak.

The leak is impacting traffic between Coloma Street and Glenn Drive, where only one eastbound lane will be open.

Drivers can use E. Bidwell Street to Riley Street as an alternate route. Police said water services for nearby businesses and residents may be disrupted and people can call (916) 461-6712 for more information.

