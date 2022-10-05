Twin Lakes Elementary considers kindergarten hour changes

The school currently runs on the same schedule as other grade levels at the site, K-6, for a 6.5-hour day. The proposed schedule would end classes 2.5 hours early.

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Twin Lakes Elementary School is surveying the opinions of parents and staff on changing its kindergarten hours from a full day to a modified four-hour day.

The Orangevale school currently runs on the same schedule as other grade levels at the site, K-6, for a 6.5-hour day. The proposed schedule would end classes 2.5 hours early. School days currently start at 8:55 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m.

“Over the years, site leadership has heard feedback that kindergartners may not be developmentally ready for a 6.5 hour day, which is why a change is being explored,” said Raj Rai, spokesperson for the San Juan Unified School District.

Surveys and meetings are being held to get feedback from the community on the change. Some parents have posted their thoughts about the change online.

“I think 4 hours is perfect. At 6.5 hours the kids are way too tired and are not retaining all the info,” wrote a parent on NextDoor. “My kiddo still naps so the longer schedule makes it very difficult. Let kids be kids they have plenty of time to learn.”

Other parents argue a four-hour day will hinder their child's education and the preparations they have gone through ahead of their school year.

“I want my kid to experience socialization, the arts, PE... I feel a full day of school is appropriate,” posted another parent. “My kinder right now is thriving because I have prepared her for a full day of kinder. In 4 hours children will only get part of the educational benefits of school.”

If the changes are approved, they would not go into effect until the 2023-24 school year and would only affect the Twin Lakes campus, according to Rai.

Twin Lakes currently serves 56 kindergartners.

